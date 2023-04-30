4 injured in shooting at prom after party in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Sunday, April 30 around 1:10 a.m., officers with the Paducah Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the W. C. Young Community Center in Paducah, Kentucky.

According to a release from the police dept., it was reported that there was a disturbance involving the attendees of a prom after party that led to multiple gunshots being fired in the parking lot of the community center.

Four people between the ages of 14 and 20 years old were found at the scene with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Paducah Police Dept. at (270) 444-8550.

