Heartland Votes

Willie Nelson celebrating 90th birthday with 2-day concert event

Country music singer Willie Nelson is celebrating his 90th birthday with a two-day concert event
Country music singer Willie Nelson is celebrating his 90th birthday with a two-day concert event(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Willie Nelson will be celebrating a milestone birthday this weekend by rocking out.

The country music legend is turning 90 on Saturday.

In honor of the big day, he and some of his famous friends will be performing at the Hollywood Bowl Saturday and Sunday nights.

That list includes Snoop Dogg, Neil Young, Dave Matthews, Beck, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow and The Chicks -- just to name a few.

And yes, Nelson is also expected to hit the stage on both nights.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
Crews searched near a levee in East Cape Girardeau, Ill. in connection with a Sikeston, Mo. case.
Search at levee near East Cape Girardeau, Ill. over; nothing found in connection with missing woman case out of Sikeston
After graduation, Evelyn plans to attend the University of Missouri at Columbia to study...
Notre Dame H.S. student, class valedictorian earns perfect score on ACT
Skies will be cloudy to mostly cloudy this afternoon.
First Alert: Cold front moving in tomorrow, rain possible
A report of a person with a gun outside of the Jackson County Courthouse leads to the arrest of...
Report of woman with gun outside courthouse leads to arrest

Latest News

Manhunt in Texas is underway for the gunman who killed five people after a noise complaint
Sheriff: Noise complaint leads to Texas rampage
The Marshall County 911 Call Center has reported that U.S. 641 North is blocked near Sledd...
U.S. 641 North blocked due to Marshall County structure fire
The Stone of Destiny is seen during a welcome ceremony ahead of the coronation of Britain's...
Details revealed about King Charles III’s coronation service
Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say