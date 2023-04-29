U.S. 641 North blocked due to Marshall County structure fire

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Marshall County 911 Call Center has reported that U.S. 641 North is blocked near Sledd Creek Road.

The closure is due to response to a structure fire. The estimated duration of the closure is 3 hours.

This is in the 7700 Block of U.S. 641 North between Draffenville and Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park near the 17.5 mile marker.

We will give updates for the blocked road as more information is available.

