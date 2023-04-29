Heartland Votes

Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway

Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.(Michigan State Police)
By Hannah Mose and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADILLAC, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - Troopers in Michigan say they came across an unusual item when recently cleaning a roadway.

Michigan State Police shared a photo online of what appeared to be a severed hand, but luckily it was made of rubber.

“They’re not writing citations. They’re literally cleaning the highway and made an interesting find,” the MSP Seventh District shared on Friday.

Troopers said they spent the week picking up trash along M-42 in northern Michigan.

According to the team, they found the realistic-looking rubber hand near exit 191.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
Crews searched near a levee in East Cape Girardeau, Ill. in connection with a Sikeston, Mo. case.
Search at levee near East Cape Girardeau, Ill. over; nothing found in connection with missing woman case out of Sikeston
After graduation, Evelyn plans to attend the University of Missouri at Columbia to study...
Notre Dame H.S. student, class valedictorian earns perfect score on ACT
Skies will be cloudy to mostly cloudy this afternoon.
First Alert: Cold front moving in tomorrow, rain possible
A report of a person with a gun outside of the Jackson County Courthouse leads to the arrest of...
Report of woman with gun outside courthouse leads to arrest

Latest News

A Texas man reportedly continued on his date after shooting a fake parking attendant over $40.
Man resumes date after killing fake parking attendant, records show
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Police: Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
5 people, including 8-year-old, killed in Texas shooting
On Saturday, April 29, officers and detectives with the Carbondale Police Department arrested...
Two arrested in connection with homicide in Carbondale