CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Shoes hit the pavement for a cause this morning in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Runners from all across the Heartland laced their shoes to participate in the third annual Muddy River Marathon.

Organizers say this year’s marathon is expanding from the 13.1 or 26.2 miles run by offering a one-mile dog walk and a Spring Fling block party.

The block party will feature local musicians and more than 40 artisan vendors and food trucks.

One veteran, Joe Gomez, said he’s running for a purpose.

”Team Red, White and Blue is an organization for veterans and civilians alike that enrich their lives through physical activity, whether it be biking, walking.” Gomez said. “Some of us choose to carry the flag, I carry the flag in remembrance of everyone who could not come home.”

An organizer, Brandon Hahs, said he is proud of this event and that this brings money to local charities, but also brings the running community closer together.

“You see big smiles, you see looks of concentration, you see very focused people,” Hahs said. “I mean runners, they are all different, but what I love about the running community, everybody’s in shorts and shirts and running shoes, it’s a bunch of equals and it is such a positive day and there’s really no way to leave today and be a loser.”

Here’s the results:

The overall winner for the full course marathon was Dan Plunkett, of Springfield, Ill. with a time of 2:44:50.

The overall winner for the full course half marathon was Jared Tanz, of Cape Girardeau with a time of 1:19:08.

The overall winner for the full course half marathon relay was the Running Club at SEMO with a time of 1:31:42.

