Heartland Votes

Third Annual Muddy River Marathon

Muddy River Marathon
Muddy River Marathon(Jeffrey Bullard)
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Shoes hit the pavement for a cause this morning in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Runners from all across the Heartland laced their shoes to participate in the third annual Muddy River Marathon.

Organizers say this year’s marathon is expanding from the 13.1 or 26.2 miles run by offering a one-mile dog walk and a Spring Fling block party.

The block party will feature local musicians and more than 40 artisan vendors and food trucks.

One veteran, Joe Gomez, said he’s running for a purpose.

”Team Red, White and Blue is an organization for veterans and civilians alike that enrich their lives through physical activity, whether it be biking, walking.” Gomez said. “Some of us choose to carry the flag, I carry the flag in remembrance of everyone who could not come home.”

An organizer, Brandon Hahs, said he is proud of this event and that this brings money to local charities, but also brings the running community closer together.

“You see big smiles, you see looks of concentration, you see very focused people,” Hahs said. “I mean runners, they are all different, but what I love about the running community, everybody’s in shorts and shirts and running shoes, it’s a bunch of equals and it is such a positive day and there’s really no way to leave today and be a loser.”

Here’s the results:

The overall winner for the full course marathon was Dan Plunkett, of Springfield, Ill. with a time of 2:44:50.

The overall winner for the full course half marathon was Jared Tanz, of Cape Girardeau with a time of 1:19:08.

The overall winner for the full course half marathon relay was the Running Club at SEMO with a time of 1:31:42.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
Crews searched near a levee in East Cape Girardeau, Ill. in connection with a Sikeston, Mo. case.
Search at levee near East Cape Girardeau, Ill. over; nothing found in connection with missing woman case out of Sikeston
After graduation, Evelyn plans to attend the University of Missouri at Columbia to study...
Notre Dame H.S. student, class valedictorian earns perfect score on ACT
Skies will be cloudy to mostly cloudy this afternoon.
First Alert: Cold front moving in tomorrow, rain possible
A report of a person with a gun outside of the Jackson County Courthouse leads to the arrest of...
Report of woman with gun outside courthouse leads to arrest

Latest News

The Marshall County 911 Call Center has reported that U.S. 641 North is blocked near Sledd...
U.S. 641 North blocked due to Marshall County structure fire
On Saturday, April 29, officers and detectives with the Carbondale Police Department arrested...
Two arrested in connection with homicide in Carbondale
On Saturday, April 29, Schnuck Markets, Inc. issued an allergy alert due to a mislabel on...
Schnucks issues allergy alert on select Culinaria nut mixes
On the morning of April 29 in Cape Girardeau, runners prepared themselves at the starting line...
Third annual Muddy River Marathon winners announced