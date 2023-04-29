Third annual Muddy River Marathon winners announced

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On the morning of April 29 in Cape Girardeau, runners prepared themselves at the starting line for the third annual Muddy River Marathon.

The overall winner for the full course marathon was Dan Plunkett, of Springfield, Ill., with a time of 2:44:50.

The overall winner for the full course half marathon was Jared Tanz, of Cape Girardeau, Mo., with a time of 1:19:08.

The overall winner for the full course half marathon relay was the Running Club at SEMO, of Cape Girardeau, Mo., with a time of 1:31:42.

