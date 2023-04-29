Heartland Votes

Schnucks issues allergy alert on select Culinaria nut mixes

On Saturday, April 29, Schnuck Markets, Inc. issued an allergy alert due to a mislabel on select containers of Culinaria Nut Mixes.(KFVS)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - On Saturday, April 29, Schnuck Markets, Inc. issued an allergy alert due to a mislabel on select containers of Culinaria Nut Mixes.

According to a release from the company, the Culinaria Cashew & Macadamia mix may have mislabeled packaging, and may contain almonds, which is an allergen for some.

Schnucks urges customers to check for Culinaria Cashew & Macadamia Mix 9 oz. with UPS code 4131822428, best by date of February 2, 2025 and Lot Code 3033 A9 as well as Culinaria Cashew & Almond Mix 9 oz. with UPS code 4131822423, best by date of February 2, 2025 and Lot Code 3033 A9.

Affected products may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange.

Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at (314) 994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

