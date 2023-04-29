Heartland Votes

Rainy start to your Saturday, with sunshine by the afternoon

By Meghan Smith
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Well, good morning Heartland as you’re waking up this morning expect to see the possibility of light sprinkles, maybe even some light rain showers for our southern counties. Things will be treading drier by the afternoon, seeing a few clouds in the sky temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 60s for most places. Staying dry as we head into tonight with temperatures cooling down into the low 50s.

Continuing with a cool trend for tomorrow temperatures only in the low 60s for most of your Sunday. Continuing with sunshine but windy conditions as we’ll see a cold front make its way in into the heartland.

