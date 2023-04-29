Heartland Votes

First Alert: Light rain in the morning; sunshine this afternoon

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 4/29
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Saturday is starting off with some light rain showers in our southern counties, but our northern counties may only have sprinkles. By the afternoon, the rain and clouds will move out of the Heartland, and we will have mostly dry conditions. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday morning will be cooler, but expect to see some sunshine and dry conditions. Around noon, we will start to get some cloud coverage as well as some northerly winds, bringing temps down into the low 60s.

For the upcoming work week we will see lots of sunshine, so expect warmer conditions.

