Cape Central baseball player sets school record

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A member of the Cape Central baseball team put his name in the school’s record book Friday, April 28.

Tigers slugger Carter Crosnoe set a school record for career hits with 109 in a SEMO Conference 11-4 win over New Madrid County Central.

Cape Central will host the 2nd round of the SEMO Conference Baseball tournament on Saturday, April 29.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.