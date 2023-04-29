Heartland Votes

Cape Central baseball player sets school record

New Madrid County Central vs. Cape Central High School
By Todd Richards
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A member of the Cape Central baseball team put his name in the school’s record book Friday, April 28.

Tigers slugger Carter Crosnoe set a school record for career hits with 109 in a SEMO Conference 11-4 win over New Madrid County Central.

Cape Central will host the 2nd round of the SEMO Conference Baseball tournament on Saturday, April 29.

