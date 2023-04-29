Heartland Votes

Authorities investigate homicide in Carbondale; persons of interest in custody

By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On Friday, April 28 around 10:50 p.m., officers with the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane in reference to a shooting.  

According to a release from the police dept., officers provided life resuscitating measures to a victim they found at the scene with gunshots wounds. The Jackson County Ambulance Service took the victim to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale where the victim was later pronounced dead.

Carbondale Police investigators have persons of interest in custody, according to the release. The investigators are working with the Jackson County State’s Attorney to determine potential criminal charges.  

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

There are not any known ongoing threats to the public at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.

