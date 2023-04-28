Heartland Votes

Woman accused of being under the influence while picking up kids from school

Jaclyn Franklin, 34, of Wickliffe, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of a controlled substance first degree and wanton endangerment second degree.(Carlisle County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of being under the influence while trying to pick up children at an after-school function.

Jaclyn Franklin, 34, of Wickliffe, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of a controlled substance first degree and wanton endangerment second degree.

According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, on April 27 they responded to the Carlisle County Middle School for a woman that was believed to be under the influence.

Deputies say the woman left the scene before deputies arrived. However, she returned to the location after a deputy contacted her.

The woman, identified as Franklin, performed the standardized field sobriety tests. After the deputy told her he believed she was under the influence, Franklin allegedly admitted to having snorted a Lortab before arriving at the school. She also admitted to having a Percocet, which deputies say she pulled out of her pocket.

Franklin was taken to the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office where a blood sample was taken.

She was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

