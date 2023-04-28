Heartland Votes

SIH to use trucks to raise cancer awareness

Community members and leaders with Southern Illinois Healthcare cut the ribbon today on a new effort that will take cancer awareness on the road
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Community members and leaders with Southern Illinois Healthcare cut the ribbon on a new effort that will take cancer awareness on the road.

Southside Lumber has redesigned some of its delivery trucks to spread the word about the Coach Kill Cancer fund and the SIH foundation.

Southside Lumber Owner Kent Smith hopes the trucks’ bright pink color will catch attention everywhere they go. And with every drop off, raise even more cash to help local folks in their fight against cancer.

“We thought we’d use our trucks as billboards,” Smith said. “We travel about 250,000 miles a year in those trucks, so we’ll help get that advertising out for SIH and the Coach Kill fund. In addition, every delivery we make we’ll donate a dollar, so our goal is about the $10,000 mark a year for the Coach Kill fund.”

SIH Foundation Director, Jocelyn Popit, said having the extra help with raising awareness for those fighting cancer shows how strong the community is.

“Coach Kill Cancer fund really gets fundraised from local areas, schools, individuals, third party events, our black-out cancer game at SIU each year,” Popit said. “And to have Southside Lumber participate in that really shows the strength of the community to take care of patients and their families with cancer.”

Southside Lumber’s goal is to raise about $10,000 a year for the Coach Kill Cancer fund through its dollar per delivery effort and in-store drives.

Since its inception more than 16 years ago, the Coach Kill Cancer fund has helped more than 1200 local cancer patients and their families shoulder the burden of the extraordinary costs associated with treating the disease.

