Sheriff: Inmate injured after jumping from deputy’s moving vehicle

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An inmate in custody of the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office was injured after reportedly jumping out of a deputy’s vehicle on Wednesday, April 26.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was driving the inmate back to the sheriff’s office from a local hospital when the inmate opened the door of a deputy’s vehicle and attempted to jump out of the patrol car.

This happened on northbound Interstate 55.

The sheriff’s office explained the inmate was secured in a four-point restraint and seat belted in the patrol car’s front seat when the inmate unbuckled the seat belt, unlocked the door and attempted to get out of the moving vehicle.

The deputy slowed the car down and grabbed the collar of the inmate’s clothing to prevent them from falling out.

While slowing down, the sheriff’s office said the deputy lost their grip and the inmate leapt out of the moving car.

The deputy stopped the car and found the inmate lying on the roadway.

According to the sheriff’s office the inmate was taken by ambulance to a hospital with minor road rash-type injuries.

It is not clear if the inmate is facing new charges.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.