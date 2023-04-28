Report of woman with gun outside courthouse leads to arrest

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A report of a person with a gun outside of the Jackson County Courthouse leads to the arrest of a Murphysboro woman.

Police were called to the outside of the courthouse around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.

When officers arrived, they took 40-year-old Marjorie J. Parrish into custody.

Murphysboro Police said Parrish was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a concealed firearm, making a terrorist threat, threatening public officials and aggravated assault.

Parrish was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Police said additional charges are possible and the case remains under investigation with the assistance from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

