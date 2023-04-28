Quilters across the U.S. gather in Paducah for annual quilt show

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - They call it “Quilt City USA,” and this week quilters from all over the country are in Paducah for the annual quilt show.

When it comes to quilting, there’s no rules. Quilts display animals, landscapes, some even show off landmarks. Nothing is off limits, when you’re designing one. The Paducah Quilt Show has it all.

”We come every year, it’s an addiction,” Shernette Turek said. She’s quilted for almost 30 years. She has many memories of learning the skill from her great grandmother.

”Cutting things out by scissors, the patterns we used all the time was paper bags from the grocery store,” Turek said.

When it comes to what makes a quilt, she has a very strong opinion.

”Every quilt has a story, and that’s what makes it a quilt and not a blanket,” she said. But, you can’t just tell the story of a quilt, according to Turek, you have to look at it and see for yourself.

”The stories, I think, sometimes are the best part,” Lori Thompson said. Thompson is the executive director for Quilts of Valor. They make more than 30,000 quilts per year, for veterans. ”We want to honor their service, we want to provide comfort and healing.”

Friday, the story of two of their quilts came to life when they were presented at the show. The recipients were a husband and wife, both marine veterans.

“It is really heartfelt, it’s really touching, our recipient today he was really touched, had tears in his eyes,” Thompson said.

According to Thompson, something about the quilt, provides comfort for veterans.

”It’s not only the construction of the quilt, the beautiful colors, but I think it’s all the effort that goes into it,” she said.

That effort is a part of the story of any given quilt.

”The stories can be in the design, who made it, who it’s given to,” Thompson said.

Turek said just looking, gives you everything you need to know.

”By the time you complete your quilt, it will tell you the story, and you just share it with others,” Turek said.

The last day of the show is Saturday, April 29. Doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.