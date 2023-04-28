More than 3K pounds of prescription meds turned in for drug take-back day in southeast Mo.

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - More than 3,000 pounds of prescription medication was collected in southeast Missouri during National Drug Take-Back Day.

According to a post by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, 3,202.9 pounds of medication was collected in the region.

That included more than 400 pounds turned into law enforcement agencies in Cape Girardeau County, with more than 100 pounds at the sheriff’s office alone.

They reminded residents that take-back boxes are located in the lobby of most local law enforcement agencies.

