Heartland Votes

Man who stuffed 10-month-old into backpack gets life without parole

This undated photo provided by the Lubbock County Jail, in Texas, shows Trevor Marquis Rowe.
This undated photo provided by the Lubbock County Jail, in Texas, shows Trevor Marquis Rowe.(Lubbock County Jail via AP)
By KCBD Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A Lubbock man who stuffed a 10-month-old baby into a backpack was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole Friday morning.

Trevor Rowe pleaded guilty to capital murder with a victim under the age of 10.

The arrest warrant says Rowe picked up 10-month-old Marion Rebecca Jester-Montoya and took her to his job site.

Before leaving his vehicle at work, he stuffed the child into a backpack and left her in the front passenger seat floorboard for more than five hours.

According to court documents, this is not the first time Rowe has been arrested. It happened before, in 2018, when he was accused of leaving his two children unattended in a home.

Marion Reebecca Montoya, 10 months old, died when she was stuffed in a backpack and left in a...
Marion Reebecca Montoya, 10 months old, died when she was stuffed in a backpack and left in a vehicle for hours.(Katrina Montoya)

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
After graduation, Evelyn plans to attend the University of Missouri at Columbia to study...
Notre Dame H.S. student, class valedictorian earns perfect score on ACT
Should some Heartland historical areas be added to the list of National Parks and Monuments?
Several historic sites in southern Illinois may be added to list of National Parks, Monuments
Raindrops in puddles on a street.
First Alert: Heavy, widespread showers with thunderstorms, small hail possible
Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned...
Body of missing 1-year-old found in dresser; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder

Latest News

Ryan Overton, 40, was arrested on a warrant for unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal...
Advance man accused of shooting tires on vehicle
Jaclyn Franklin, 34, of Wickliffe, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle under...
Woman accused of being under the influence while picking up kids from school
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Man shot, killed in downtown St. Louis
Man shot, killed in downtown St. Louis