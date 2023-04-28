Heartland Votes

Man shot, killed in downtown St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis Thursday afternoon, police said.

Darrius Mullins, 30, was shot around 3:35 p.m. Witnesses told police that Mullins is often in the area skateboarding. He was sitting on a bench when the suspect approached and shot him. Lt. Donna Garrett with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said he ran to 7th and Market in Kiener Plaza, where he collapsed after being shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled the scene after firing a few more rounds at Mullins. He is described as a 6′2″ man with a slim build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with light-colored writing across the front, grey jeans, and yellow tennis shoes. Police said it is believed the attack was targeted. At least 15 shots were fired in the incident.

Spire, which has a building Downtown on Market Street, initiated emergency protocols for a brief time following the shooting, a spokesperson told News 4.

Police began clearing the scene after 5 p.m.

News4 will update this story as more information is released.

