Large presence of search & rescue crews, first responders at levee near East Cape Girardeau, Ill.

A large presence of search & rescue, police and first responder crews were seen at the levee just east and south of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Alexander County, just before entering into East Cape Girardeau.(Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A large presence of search and rescue crews, police and other first responders can be seen along the Mississippi River levee in Alexander County on Friday morning, April 28.

The crews are at the levee just east and south of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, just before entering into East Cape Girardeau.

Sikeston Department of Safety is in charge of the operation.

DPS said they could not comment on what or whom crews are looking for.

According to officials with Alexander County, crews are on the scene in connection with a missing person case out of Sikeston.

Stay with Heartland News for further updates.

