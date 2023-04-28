Large presence of search & rescue crews, first responders at levee near East Cape Girardeau, Ill.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A large presence of search and rescue crews, police and other first responders can be seen along the Mississippi River levee in Alexander County on Friday morning, April 28.

Sikeston Department of Safety is in charge of the operation.

DPS said they could not comment on what or whom crews are looking for.

According to officials with Alexander County, crews are on the scene in connection with a missing person case out of Sikeston.

