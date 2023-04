MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Jeff Dunham’s Still Not Canceled tour will stop at Mtn Dew Park.

Click here to see how you can get tickets to the show on Wednesday, August 16.

Dunham has 11 record-breaking comedy specials, including three that were Comedy Central’s most viewed specials in 2022, 2012 and 2011.

