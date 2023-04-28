Hamilton Co. High School holds mock crash to show students dangers of drinking and driving

MCLEANSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s officially prom season in the Heartland, and one high school is showing is students the real dangers of drinking and driving.

“Oh, it’s very important especially considering we have prom tomorrow at our school so I think it’s perfect timing to get it done now,” said Jordan Tinsley, Hamilton County High School senior.

During the exercise on April 28, Tinsley was covered in fake blood and bruises. She is taking part in this very realistic exercise focused on the dangers of drinking and driving.

“I just feel like we should be more careful. I feel like people don’t care about it enough. I feel like some people aren’t cautious whenever they’re driving as they should be,” said Tinsley.

Dozens of other students from Hamilton County High school watched as their classmates joined first responders to show what happens after a crash. There were crews cutting open doors, rushing victims into ambulances and securing the scene.

Sophomore Gavin Hansen was also taking part in the exercise.

“I think it’s really important especially in today’s world where drinking is a common problem for kids sometimes,” said Hansen.

First responders showed the students the real dangers of drinking and driving with a mock up head-on crash.

This demonstration gives McLeansboro Officer Corey Waied the chance to remind these students just how dangerous drinking and driving can be.

“You think you have a couple of drinks, you think it’s okay, you think you just have a little buzz you’re going to get home safe, that’s not necessarily it,” said Waied. “Your reaction time is going to be off, a little movement to the left may really seem small but that little movement to the left could take you into another lane, you could hit another car you could take someone’s family away from them in an instance.”

Waied said his department will be out on full patrol Saturday, April 29, making sure these students are safe. He also offers advice for the students to follow.

“They can go to after prom parties and they can have fun, but they can do that without alcohol,” said Waied. “God forbid they decide they’re going to drink they just need to be smart and realize not to get into their car. Leave their keys with someone responsible, make responsible decisions they’re about to be adults and we want to see them get there.”

According to Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, about one in four teen car crashes involves an underage drinking driver.

