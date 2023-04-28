Heartland Votes

Governor Lee says journals of Covenant Shooter will be released soon

Governor was updated by Metro Police Chief John Drake about the status of the investigation.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Thursday night the writings of The Covenant School shooter will be released soon.

The governor released his statement on social media on Thursday night as many others have called for Metro Police to release the writings.

“The Covenant shooting was a tragedy beyond comprehension, and Tennesseans need clarity,” Lee said in the statement. “We’ve been in touch with the Nashville Police Department and today, Chief (John) Drake assured me that documents and information regarding the shooter will be released to the public very soon.”

Six people, including three 9-year-old students, were killed on March 27 when Audrey Hale entered the building. Metro Police found Hale in the building and shot and killed her.

In a statement Thursday, a Metro Police spokesman said the department is closer to releasing the writings.

“We are beginning to close the review/preparation process for the public release of written material,” the spokesman said.

The department did not specify when the writings would be released.

Questions regarding the motive behind the shooting still linger as Hale’s journal writings were collected by authorities as evidence and remain in police custody and outside the public eye. The writings could explain why Hale, a former student at the school, drove to the school on March 27 and opened fire, killing students Hallie Scruggs, Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney, school administrator Katherine Koonce, substitute teacher Cynthia Peak and custodian Mike Hill.

“While the state is not involved with the investigations, we will continue to support law enforcement and lift up the Covenant community,” Lee said.

Calls for the release of the writings are coming from Tennessee lawmakers to Elon Musk, country music stars and Donald Trump Jr.

