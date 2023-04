KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The first night of the 2023 NFL Draft kicked off on Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City, Mo.

The Carolina Panthers selected Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young number one overall.

The Panthers traded up with the Chicago Bears to get the top pick.

The three day NFL Draft will conclude on Saturday, April 29.

