First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Yesterday’s weather system was pushing off to the east Friday morning, although clouds and even an isolated shower were lingering. Friday should end up as a mostly dry and slightly cooler than average day, with clouds and a few sprinkles possible during the morning, but some partial clearing by afternoon and evening. Highs will be about 64 to 70, which is just a bit below average again. After a cool, quiet Friday evening another weakening weather system will be approaching from the west by Saturday morning. Rain chances with this cold front on Saturday continue to look a bit meager, but not zero. A little rain is possible in the morning, with a few showers possible along the front itself Saturday afternoon….but coverage is looking scattered and amounts pretty light. Behind the front, Saturday night into Sunday will be dry but breezy and cool.

At this point it looks like most of next week will be relatively quiet and dry, with temps (and dew points) remaining slightly cooler than average for early May. A weak weather system may brush the area on Tuesday, but currently it looks like this will miss our region to the south. Some models are finally bringing a chance of showers back from the west late Thursday or Friday, but even this is not a certainty. So at this point the stretch from Sunday thru Thursday or Friday may stay, with little threat of any severe weather.

