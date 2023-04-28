Heartland Votes

First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Cool, (mostly) dry pattern ahead....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Yesterday’s weather system was pushing off to the east Friday morning,  although clouds and even an isolated shower were lingering.   Friday should end up as a mostly dry and slightly cooler than average day, with clouds and a few sprinkles possible during the morning,  but some partial clearing by afternoon and evening.  Highs will be about 64 to 70,  which is just a bit below average again.  After a cool, quiet  Friday evening another weakening weather system will be approaching from the west by Saturday morning.  Rain chances with this cold front on Saturday continue to look a bit meager, but not zero.  A little rain is possible in the morning, with a few showers possible along the front itself Saturday afternoon….but coverage is looking scattered and amounts pretty light.  Behind the front,  Saturday night into Sunday will be dry but breezy and cool.

At this point it looks like most of next week will be relatively quiet and dry, with temps (and dew points)  remaining slightly cooler than average for early May.  A weak weather system may brush the area on Tuesday,  but currently it looks like this will miss our region to the south.  Some models are finally bringing a chance of showers back from the west late Thursday or Friday,  but even this is not a certainty.  So at this point the stretch from Sunday thru Thursday or Friday may stay, with little threat of any severe weather.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
After graduation, Evelyn plans to attend the University of Missouri at Columbia to study...
Notre Dame H.S. student, class valedictorian earns perfect score on ACT
Should some Heartland historical areas be added to the list of National Parks and Monuments?
Several historic sites in southern Illinois may be added to list of National Parks, Monuments
Raindrops in puddles on a street.
First Alert: Heavy, widespread showers with thunderstorms, small hail possible
Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned...
Body of missing 1-year-old found in dresser; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Showers early Saturday, followed by sunshine
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 4/27/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 4/27/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 4/27/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 4/27/23
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 4/27/23
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 4/27/23