First Alert: Dry, slightly cooler than average

(KFVS) - A few isolated showers or sprinkles is possible this morning as Thursday’s weather system pushes off to the east.

Today will be mostly dry and slightly cooler than average.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees, with lingering clouds.

This evening will be cool and calm as another weak system moves in from the west by Saturday morning.

Rain chances with this cold front are very slight, but a little rain is possible in the morning, with a few showers possible along the front Saturday afternoon.

Saturday night into Sunday will be dry, breezy and cool.

Afternoon highs on Sunday will be in the low 60s.

Most of next week appears to be calm and dry, with temps and dew points remaining slightly cooler than average for early May.

A weak weather system could brush the Heartland on Tuesday, but currently, it looks like this will miss our region to the south.

Some models are showing there is a chance of showers late Thursday or Friday, but it is still to early to forecast certainly.

