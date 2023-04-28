A few showers expected over the weekend

Friday night looks clear and dry, if a bit cool. Rain chances in the morning are a bit higher, focusing mostly on southeast Missouri and parts of northwestern Kentucky. Southern Illinois has chances for rain heading into the afternoon. Saturday evening is looking dry, but temperatures will cool down a little. Northwest winds bring cooler temps and will be pretty gusty heading into Sunday. A chance of rain Sunday afternoon for southern Illinois that could potentially turn to thunderstorms.

The beginning of the workweek looks a bit breezy but dry, with temperatures increasing as the week goes on. Mostly dry conditions, but small rain chances continue for Tuesday, Thursday, and potentially Friday.

