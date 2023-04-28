Heartland Votes

A few showers expected over the weekend

First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 4/28/23
By Madeline Parker
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Friday night looks clear and dry, if a bit cool. Rain chances in the morning are a bit higher, focusing mostly on southeast Missouri and parts of northwestern Kentucky. Southern Illinois has chances for rain heading into the afternoon. Saturday evening is looking dry, but temperatures will cool down a little. Northwest winds bring cooler temps and will be pretty gusty heading into Sunday. A chance of rain Sunday afternoon for southern Illinois that could potentially turn to thunderstorms.

The beginning of the workweek looks a bit breezy but dry, with temperatures increasing as the week goes on. Mostly dry conditions, but small rain chances continue for Tuesday, Thursday, and potentially Friday.

Raindrops in puddles on a street.
First Alert: Heavy, widespread showers with thunderstorms, small hail possible

