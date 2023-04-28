Heartland Votes

Crews to begin outer loop roadway improvements at Noble Park in Paducah

Crews will begin improvements to the half-mile section of Noble Park Loop on Monday, May 1.
Crews will begin improvements to the half-mile section of Noble Park Loop on Monday, May 1.(City of Paducah)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews will begin improvements to the half-mile section of Noble Park Loop on Monday, May 1.

According to a release from the city, this section is the outer loop roadway within the park. This section extends from the tennis courts toward the H.C. Mathis Drive entrance, and ends near the north side of Lake Montgomery.

The project is expected to take about 3 weeks, weather permitting.

The city said this section of road will be closed to the public, that includes the entrance/exit to Noble Park from H.C. Mathis Drive. The Cairo Road and Park Avenue entrances/exits will remain open.

In addition, the Noble Park tennis courts and adjacent parking area will stay open during the project. However, to leave the tennis court area, drivers will be required to exit on Gazebo Way (inner loop next to the lake).

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
After graduation, Evelyn plans to attend the University of Missouri at Columbia to study...
Notre Dame H.S. student, class valedictorian earns perfect score on ACT
Should some Heartland historical areas be added to the list of National Parks and Monuments?
Several historic sites in southern Illinois may be added to list of National Parks, Monuments
Raindrops in puddles on a street.
First Alert: Heavy, widespread showers with thunderstorms, small hail possible
Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned...
Body of missing 1-year-old found in dresser; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder

Latest News

Crews searched near a levee in East Cape Girardeau, Ill. in connection with a Sikeston, Mo. case.
Crews searching at levee near East Cape Girardeau, Ill. in connection with missing woman case out of Sikeston
More than 3,000 pounds of prescription medication was collected in southeast Missouri during...
More than 3K pounds of prescription meds turned in for drug take-back day in southeast Mo.
18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
Crews are searching at the levee near East Cape Girardeau in connection with a missing persons...
Crews searching at levee near East Cape in connection with missing persons case out of Sikeston