Crews to begin outer loop roadway improvements at Noble Park in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews will begin improvements to the half-mile section of Noble Park Loop on Monday, May 1.

According to a release from the city, this section is the outer loop roadway within the park. This section extends from the tennis courts toward the H.C. Mathis Drive entrance, and ends near the north side of Lake Montgomery.

The project is expected to take about 3 weeks, weather permitting.

The city said this section of road will be closed to the public, that includes the entrance/exit to Noble Park from H.C. Mathis Drive. The Cairo Road and Park Avenue entrances/exits will remain open.

In addition, the Noble Park tennis courts and adjacent parking area will stay open during the project. However, to leave the tennis court area, drivers will be required to exit on Gazebo Way (inner loop next to the lake).

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.