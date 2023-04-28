Car crushed by falling piece of building in downtown Evansville

Heartland Votes

Car crushed by falling building pieces in downtown Evansville(Summer Blanton)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Building Commission, high winds caused a piece of concrete from a building at 4th and Main Street to blow off and land on a parked car Thursday night.

Officials say a contractor is coming in to make temporary repairs until something more permanent can be done to keep this from happening again.

According to the City Assessor’s website, the building is owned by Evansville Reo Portfolio LLC.

Officials say no one was in the car at the time of the impact.

Here are pictures of the car below:

