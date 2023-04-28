Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau organization to receive more than $1M through grant to prepare young workers

The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau is expected to receive...
The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau is expected to receive $1,258,273. (Source: stock image/Pexels)(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland organization will receive part of $90 million in grant money to help prepare young workers for good quality jobs.

The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau is expected to receive $1,258,273.

According to a release from the Department of Labor on Friday, April 28, it awarded the grant money to 68 organizations in 32 states to provide training and employment services.

The individual awards range from $700,000 to $1.5 million each. Friday’s announcement follows the department announcement of the availability of YouthBuild grants in November 2022.

According to the department, the grants will support pre-apprenticeships that will educate and train young people, from ages 16 to 24, who are neither enrolled in school nor in the labor market for jobs in high-demand industries. These industries include the construction industry, for which YouthBuild grants will help deliver education and training to enable students to use their abilities to build or rehabilitate affordable housing in their communities for low-income or unhoused families.

“The YouthBuild grants we’re announcing today will strengthen the nation’s workforce. They will also make sure young people have access to the training and skills they need for good quality jobs, made possible by the historic investments by Biden-Harris’ administration to rebuild our nation,” Acting Assistant Secretary for Employment and Training Brent Parton explained in the news release. “These investments will also help meet the demands of employers in high-demand industries as they seek to expand their workforces.”

YouthBuild participants will divide their time between classroom instruction, where they earn their high school diploma or equivalency degree, and workplace training to prepare for postsecondary opportunities.

The grants will also enable young people to train for careers in healthcare, information technology, manufacturing and logistics, culinary arts and hospitality.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
After graduation, Evelyn plans to attend the University of Missouri at Columbia to study...
Notre Dame H.S. student, class valedictorian earns perfect score on ACT
Crews searched near a levee in East Cape Girardeau, Ill. in connection with a Sikeston, Mo. case.
Crews searching at levee near East Cape Girardeau, Ill. in connection with missing woman case out of Sikeston
Should some Heartland historical areas be added to the list of National Parks and Monuments?
Several historic sites in southern Illinois may be added to list of National Parks, Monuments
Raindrops in puddles on a street.
First Alert: Heavy, widespread showers with thunderstorms, small hail possible

Latest News

Crews searched near a levee in East Cape Girardeau, Ill. in connection with a Sikeston, Mo. case.
Crews searching at levee near East Cape Girardeau, Ill. in connection with missing woman case out of Sikeston
More than 3,000 pounds of prescription medication was collected in southeast Missouri during...
More than 3K pounds of prescription meds turned in for drug take-back day in southeast Mo.
Zookeepers from the Saint Louis Zoo and three other institutions have released thousands of...
‘Extinct’ snails released back into the wild
Crews will begin improvements to the half-mile section of Noble Park Loop on Monday, May 1.
Crews to begin outer loop roadway improvements at Noble Park in Paducah