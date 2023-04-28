Cape Girardeau organization to receive more than $1M through grant to prepare young workers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland organization will receive part of $90 million in grant money to help prepare young workers for good quality jobs.

The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau is expected to receive $1,258,273.

According to a release from the Department of Labor on Friday, April 28, it awarded the grant money to 68 organizations in 32 states to provide training and employment services.

The individual awards range from $700,000 to $1.5 million each. Friday’s announcement follows the department announcement of the availability of YouthBuild grants in November 2022.

According to the department, the grants will support pre-apprenticeships that will educate and train young people, from ages 16 to 24, who are neither enrolled in school nor in the labor market for jobs in high-demand industries. These industries include the construction industry, for which YouthBuild grants will help deliver education and training to enable students to use their abilities to build or rehabilitate affordable housing in their communities for low-income or unhoused families.

“The YouthBuild grants we’re announcing today will strengthen the nation’s workforce. They will also make sure young people have access to the training and skills they need for good quality jobs, made possible by the historic investments by Biden-Harris’ administration to rebuild our nation,” Acting Assistant Secretary for Employment and Training Brent Parton explained in the news release. “These investments will also help meet the demands of employers in high-demand industries as they seek to expand their workforces.”

YouthBuild participants will divide their time between classroom instruction, where they earn their high school diploma or equivalency degree, and workplace training to prepare for postsecondary opportunities.

The grants will also enable young people to train for careers in healthcare, information technology, manufacturing and logistics, culinary arts and hospitality.

