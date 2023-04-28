Black Diamond Harley-Davidson gives $45,000 in scholarships to local high school students
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Black Diamond Harley-Davidson is teaming up with local community colleges to provide $45,000 in scholarships to local high school students.
Those who received scholarships were nominated and chosen by their school’s administrative staff and faculty. A total of 45 high schools students received a $1,000 scholarship to go to their community college. Scholarships are funded by co-owners of Black Diamond, Rodney Cabaness and Shad Zimbro, and the region’s four community colleges.
The following students received scholarships to attend John A. Logan College:
- Carbondale High School: Kaneshia Porter
- Carterville High School: Trinity Roland
- Crab Orchard High School: Abigayle Stephens
- DuQuoin High School: Jakob Eaton
- Elverado High School: Aiden Caraker
- Herrin High School: Preston Myers
- Johnston City High School: Maci Johns
- Marion High School: Trevor Coloni
- Murphysboro High School: Katherine Johnson
- Trico High School: Ella Bernaix
- West Frankfort High School: Mihane Fejzuli
- Project Echo High School: Alora Beavers
The following students received scholarships to attend Rend Lake College:
- Benton High School: Jersey Smith
- Christopher High School: Olivia Williams
- Hamilton County High School: Wyatt Hamson
- Mt. Vernon High School: Nikia Leonard
- Pinckneyville High School: Carter Tripp
- Sesser-Valier High School: Gabe Gunter
- Thompsonville High School: Dani Summers
- Waltonville High School: Alexis Zemla
- Wayne City High School: Kelby Wood
- Webber Township High School: Rylee Breeze
- Woodlawn High School: Kaitlyn Repasky
- Zeigler-Royalton High School: Caidance O’Daniell
The following students received scholarships to attend Shawnee Community College:
- Anna-Jonesboro High School: Carmin Smith
- Cairo High School: Nevaeh Williams
- Century High School: Kyle Gentry
- Cobden High School: Drake Campbell
- Dongola High School: Hailey Wright
- Egyptian High School: Conner Smith
- Goreville High School: Zachary Grammer
- Joppa High School: Ava McNeill
- Massac County High School: Jordyn Cummins
- Meridian High School: MarTriana Barnett
- Shawnee High School: Rylie Wahaib
- Vienna High School: Kailen Williams
The following students received scholarships to attend Southeastern Illinois College:
- Carmi-White County High School: Jalyza Duckworth
- Carrier Mills Stonefort High School: Caleb Roski
- Eldorado High School: Greyson Conley
- Galatia High School: Clayton Anderson
- Gallatin County High School: Darrin Newton
- Hardin County High School: Calista Conley
- Harrisburg High School: Caleigh Whiting
- NCOE High School: Rianna Hickey
- Pope County High School: Ezekiel Narvasa
Scholarship recipients will be honored at a special luncheon on Saturday, April 29 in TJ’s Diamond Club at Mtn Dew Park in Marion, Ill.
