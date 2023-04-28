Heartland Votes

Black Diamond Harley-Davidson gives $45,000 in scholarships to local high school students

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Black Diamond Harley-Davidson is teaming up with local community colleges to provide $45,000 in scholarships to local high school students.

Those who received scholarships were nominated and chosen by their school’s administrative staff and faculty. A total of 45 high schools students received a $1,000 scholarship to go to their community college. Scholarships are funded by co-owners of Black Diamond, Rodney Cabaness and Shad Zimbro, and the region’s four community colleges.

The following students received scholarships to attend John A. Logan College:

  • Carbondale High School: Kaneshia Porter
  • Carterville High School: Trinity Roland
  • Crab Orchard High School: Abigayle Stephens
  • DuQuoin High School: Jakob Eaton
  • Elverado High School: Aiden Caraker
  • Herrin High School: Preston Myers
  • Johnston City High School: Maci Johns
  • Marion High School: Trevor Coloni
  • Murphysboro High School: Katherine Johnson
  • Trico High School: Ella Bernaix
  • West Frankfort High School: Mihane Fejzuli
  • Project Echo High School: Alora Beavers

The following students received scholarships to attend Rend Lake College:

  • Benton High School: Jersey Smith
  • Christopher High School: Olivia Williams
  • Hamilton County High School: Wyatt Hamson
  • Mt. Vernon High School: Nikia Leonard
  • Pinckneyville High School: Carter Tripp
  • Sesser-Valier High School: Gabe Gunter
  • Thompsonville High School: Dani Summers
  • Waltonville High School: Alexis Zemla
  • Wayne City High School: Kelby Wood
  • Webber Township High School: Rylee Breeze
  • Woodlawn High School: Kaitlyn Repasky
  • Zeigler-Royalton High School: Caidance O’Daniell

The following students received scholarships to attend Shawnee Community College:

  • Anna-Jonesboro High School: Carmin Smith
  • Cairo High School: Nevaeh Williams
  • Century High School: Kyle Gentry
  • Cobden High School: Drake Campbell
  • Dongola High School: Hailey Wright
  • Egyptian High School: Conner Smith
  • Goreville High School: Zachary Grammer
  • Joppa High School: Ava McNeill
  • Massac County High School: Jordyn Cummins
  • Meridian High School: MarTriana Barnett
  • Shawnee High School: Rylie Wahaib
  • Vienna High School: Kailen Williams

The following students received scholarships to attend Southeastern Illinois College:

  • Carmi-White County High School: Jalyza Duckworth
  • Carrier Mills Stonefort High School: Caleb Roski
  • Eldorado High School: Greyson Conley
  • Galatia High School: Clayton Anderson
  • Gallatin County High School: Darrin Newton
  • Hardin County High School: Calista Conley
  • Harrisburg High School: Caleigh Whiting
  • NCOE High School: Rianna Hickey
  • Pope County High School: Ezekiel Narvasa

Scholarship recipients will be honored at a special luncheon on Saturday, April 29 in TJ’s Diamond Club at Mtn Dew Park in Marion, Ill.

