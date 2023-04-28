Black Diamond Harley-Davidson gives $45,000 in scholarships to local high school students

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Black Diamond Harley-Davidson is teaming up with local community colleges to provide $45,000 in scholarships to local high school students.

Those who received scholarships were nominated and chosen by their school’s administrative staff and faculty. A total of 45 high schools students received a $1,000 scholarship to go to their community college. Scholarships are funded by co-owners of Black Diamond, Rodney Cabaness and Shad Zimbro, and the region’s four community colleges.

The following students received scholarships to attend John A. Logan College:

Carbondale High School: Kaneshia Porter

Carterville High School: Trinity Roland

Crab Orchard High School: Abigayle Stephens

DuQuoin High School: Jakob Eaton

Elverado High School: Aiden Caraker

Herrin High School: Preston Myers

Johnston City High School: Maci Johns

Marion High School: Trevor Coloni

Murphysboro High School: Katherine Johnson

Trico High School: Ella Bernaix

West Frankfort High School: Mihane Fejzuli

Project Echo High School: Alora Beavers

The following students received scholarships to attend Rend Lake College:

Benton High School: Jersey Smith

Christopher High School: Olivia Williams

Hamilton County High School: Wyatt Hamson

Mt. Vernon High School: Nikia Leonard

Pinckneyville High School: Carter Tripp

Sesser-Valier High School: Gabe Gunter

Thompsonville High School: Dani Summers

Waltonville High School: Alexis Zemla

Wayne City High School: Kelby Wood

Webber Township High School: Rylee Breeze

Woodlawn High School: Kaitlyn Repasky

Zeigler-Royalton High School: Caidance O’Daniell

The following students received scholarships to attend Shawnee Community College:

Anna-Jonesboro High School: Carmin Smith

Cairo High School: Nevaeh Williams

Century High School: Kyle Gentry

Cobden High School: Drake Campbell

Dongola High School: Hailey Wright

Egyptian High School: Conner Smith

Goreville High School: Zachary Grammer

Joppa High School: Ava McNeill

Massac County High School: Jordyn Cummins

Meridian High School: MarTriana Barnett

Shawnee High School: Rylie Wahaib

Vienna High School: Kailen Williams

The following students received scholarships to attend Southeastern Illinois College:

Carmi-White County High School: Jalyza Duckworth

Carrier Mills Stonefort High School: Caleb Roski

Eldorado High School: Greyson Conley

Galatia High School: Clayton Anderson

Gallatin County High School: Darrin Newton

Hardin County High School: Calista Conley

Harrisburg High School: Caleigh Whiting

NCOE High School: Rianna Hickey

Pope County High School: Ezekiel Narvasa

Scholarship recipients will be honored at a special luncheon on Saturday, April 29 in TJ’s Diamond Club at Mtn Dew Park in Marion, Ill.

