2 Carbondale men arrested in connection with illegal firearms investigation

Two men were arrested in connection with an illegal firearms investigation in Carbondale, Ill.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested in connection with an illegal firearms investigation.

According to Carbondale police, they applied for and received arrest warrants for 19-year-old Jakobi N. Shered, of Carbondale, and 20-year-old Chonta T. Stidhum, of Carbondale, for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Detectives also got a search warrant for a property associated with the men in the 300 block of South Oakland Avenue. While serving the search warrant on Friday, April 28, officers and detectives found and arrested Shered and Stidhum on the warrants.

They also recovered firearms from the home.

Shered and Stidhum were booked into the Jackson County Jail on the arrest warrants.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

