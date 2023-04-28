17 year old, 14 year old injured in ATV crash in rural Jacob, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two teens were injured in an ATV crash in rural Jacob, Illinois.

According to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report around 8:54 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 of a crash involving an ATV on West Jacob Road in rural Jacob.

When they arrived on scene, they learned a Polaris RZR ATV was going southbound on W. Jacob Road when the ATV left the road, hit a ditch and overturned into a cleared farm field.

The driver of the ATV, a 17-year-old male from Ava, was seriously injured. He was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.

The passenger, a 14-year-old male, was also injured and taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

The Jackson County Ambulance Service and first responders with the Gorham Fire Department responded to the scene to help the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.