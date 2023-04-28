Heartland Votes

$11K awarded to Mo. students pursuing broadcasting careers

Four scholarships totaling $11,000 were awarded to students in Missouri pursuing broadcasting careers.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Four scholarships totaling $11,000 were awarded to students in Missouri pursuing broadcasting careers.

The Missouri Broadcasters Association made the announcement on Friday, April 28.

Jace Opel received the MBA/Don Hicks Scholarship for $4,000. He attends Missouri Southern State University where he is a Mass Communications major. He was sponsored by Lisa Olliges-Green, the general manager of KGCS-TV at Missouri Southern State University.

Savannah Reinke received a $2,500 scholarship. She attends Carrolton High School, and plans to attend the University of Missouri in the fall majoring in Mass Communications. Savannah was sponsored by Jenny Carter with Carter Media.

Maddy Majors attends Nevada High School. She received a $2,500 scholarship to continue her education in the fall. Her top choice is the University of Missouri. Maddy was sponsored by Mike Harbit with Harbit Communications.

Samantha Walker attends the University of Missouri and is majoring in Broadcast Journalism. She received a $2,000 scholarship. Samantha was sponsored by Mark Zimmer of Zimmer Marketing – Joplin.

According to the MBA, an applicant must be a full-time student enrolled or planning to enroll in a broadcast or related curriculum, which provides training and expertise applicable to a broadcast operation, and have a GPA of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, or equivalent.

“We are pleased to help students who are studying to be future broadcasters in Missouri,” said Chad Mahoney, president/CEO of the Missouri Broadcasters Association. “Based on these applicants, the future of Missouri broadcasting is bright. All are very deserving of these scholarships.”

The Missouri Broadcasters Association is based in Jefferson City and represents 373 Radio and TV stations.

