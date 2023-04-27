Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois, welcome home ceremony set for May 9

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - More southern Illinois veterans will be heading to Washington, D.C. in May with the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.

This year’s trip will be on Tuesday, May 9.

According to organizers, 87 veterans, along with their guardians, will be flying to the nation’s capitol for a full day of tours to monuments and memorials.

The veterans will return to Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion around 5 p.m.

The public is asked to come out to the airport to give the veterans to participate in the Flight #10 Welcome Home Celebration and festivities.

“The community support for the previous Honor Flight Welcome Home events has been overwhelming!” stated Deborah Hogg, Welcome Home organizer. “There is no better way to celebrate our Veterans and honor them than by giving them a Hero’s welcome home.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring welcome home banners, flags, lawn chairs and to wear patriotic attire.

Veterans that have been on previous Honor Flights are also encouraged attend in their red shirts. Organizers say they will have VIP access at the celebration.

After all of the veterans pass through the Freedom Path at the airport terminal at 5 p.m., food services will begin.

The welcome home ceremony is set for 8:45 p.m.

Emcee George Davis and Matt Throgmorton from Byassee Music and Sound will be singing the National Anthem.

Several food trucks are scheduled to participate in the welcome home event including, Deep South, Sweet Shish Kabob, Chef Adams Food is Life, Cone To Table, The Fry Guy, Venenzi Wood Fired Pizza, American Ice Cream Truck and Moore than Coffee, who have all made a donation to Honor Flight.

“And while the public is enjoying their dinner, they can also enjoy the local entertainment” stated Amanda Throgmorton of the Welcome Home Planning Committee. “The entertainment line-up for the evening includes Daniel Brothers Band, Barber Shop Quartet, and the JOY Singers from Marion First Baptist Church.”

Because of limited parking available on the airport grounds, the public is encouraged to use park-and-ride transportation services provided by Rides Mass Transit.

The service is free with buses departing from Sam’s Club and Cornerstone Church throughout the event approximately every 20 minutes beginning at 5 p.m.

