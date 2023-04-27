Heartland Votes

Thrillville Thrillbillies unveil new food menu and apparel

By Colin Baillie
Published: Apr. 27, 2023
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Thrillbillies fans in Marion packed into Mtn Dew Park on April 27 to see the latest fashion and food items the team will be offering.

When the season starts, fans can expect traditional ballpark food like burgers, popcorn and hotdogs. But there will also be a Mexican Bar-B-Que area with brisket and a taco bar.

Fans can chow down on the Thrillville chicken Sandwich. That will include Krispy Kreme Waffles with a chicken breast with Mtn Dew Habanero Sauce and Hot Cheeto Flakes.

Leaders of the team said they couldn’t wait till opening day to showcase the food. Herby Voss, Marketing Specialist for Black Diamond Family of Businesses, said it’s good to give fans a preview of what’s to come.

”You know you order the shirts and you order the uniforms, you plan all the food and things and it’s like too good to wait for opening day,” said Voss. So we’ve planned the showcases something we’ll do annually, so that fans can come out and get a little bit of a preview of the food and the fashion that’s going on here at Mtn Dew Park.”

Along the first base line, the stadium will be offering sweet treats.

Single game tickets for the Thrillbillies go on sale Monday, May 1. Season tickets can already be purchased.

The team also unveiled their new uniforms and apparel today. Leaders of the Ballclub say you can purchase it at the team store at the ballpark or at Black Diamond Harley Davidson.

