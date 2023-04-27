Showers early Saturday, followed by sunshine

Lots of rain and the possibility of thunderstorms overnight continues, but the biggest threats of thunder are focused on northwest Kentucky. The chance for severity is very low. Rain will slowly dissipate overnight, with dry conditions to start the morning. Friday has a small chance for a few isolated showers in the afternoon, but most of the region will have partly cloudy, even sunny skies.

Saturday morning has a chance for showers in the bootheel and in our southeastern counties, but should be dry for the rest of the Heartland. The temperatures will stay slightly below average in the mid to high 60s. There will be lots of sunshine to kick off the workweek, however by around Thursday more rain chances begin to move in.

