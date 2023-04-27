Platform aims to help parents keep up with technology

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Your kids are probably spending more time online than you, and with ever-evolving technology, you may struggle to keep up with them. A new tool created by a man in Cape Girardeau is aiming to help parents learn more about the apps and programs their kids are using.

”We were the kids who found the loopholes and whatever restrictions our parents even tried to put in place,” Brock Murphy said.

Murphy’s referring to himself and his co-creators of Parent ProTech. He said they were always one step ahead of their parents when it came to technology. But now, as an adult, he’s creating a way for parents to learn the ins and outs of the evolving world of social media.

“The main point of Parent ProTech is really unpacking these platforms, helping them understand what they are, helping them navigate through them, and showing them exactly how they can put parental controls in place,” Murphy said.

It’s designed to help parents keep up with their children’s online presence.

“For younger kids, it’s like YouTube Kids and Disney Plus and those types of platforms,” Murphy said. “But, we do social media, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and we even kind of get into more gaming consoles, Venmo and the list goes on and on,” Murphy said.

As for your children, they’re well aware that they’re more tech-savvy than you are. Multiple students at Saxony Lutheran said their parents frequently ask for help with things they see as simple.

“My mom is always like ‘What does this do, where’s the home button?’ because iPhones no longer have the home button,” Zachary Robinson said.

“My dad got a new phone and he asked me how to screenshot on it,” Madeline Kiehne said.

“He did not know how to download an app,” Jayden Buerck said.

“They ask me to find an app on their phone, when they could just swipe down and type it in,” Aaron Zoellner said.

Zoellner said he has mixed feelings about his parents learning to use his favorite social media apps.

“I feel like it would be a little assuring that they’re kind of watching out for me, but I mean at the same time, I’m a grown up,” Zoellner said.

Murphy said even though kids don’t love the idea of their parents watching their social media over their shoulder, it’s in their kids’ best interest.

“Every parent inherently wants what’s best for their child,” Murphy said. “The safety and well-being of their child is number one.”

“And its such an easy application for parents to log on and get, and we provide that service for our parents and it’s been very well received,” Mark Ruark said.

Ruark is Saxony Lutheran High School’s principal. He is in his 41st year as an educator.

Needless to say, technology-wise, things have changed since he started.

“When I first began as a teacher, we had a hand cranked copy, I can’t even remember what we called it,” Ruark said. “And now, kids are using tablets in their classroom and it’s not a paper world anymore.”

Educators are tasked with knowing what students are doing online. That means, people who have been in the education field for a while are constantly forced to learn the ins and outs of social media and technology to keep up with their students.

“I’m much older, the technology world is not the world I grew up in, but I’ve been forced to learn everything I can working with high school students,” Ruark said.

As much as educators know, they can’t monitor students all of the time, which is why Ruark got Parent ProTech to share with parents.

“We can only do so much and Parent ProTech bridges that gap with our parents,” Ruark said. “When the kids are at home, the parents can watch and be involved and know what’s going on.”

Ruark said parents have been very receptive to the platform.

“It’s all about the parents being in the know and them working together to make sure they have a healthy social media life, because social media isn’t going away,” Ruark said.

Murphy said Parent ProTech helps parents get up to speed on how to use certain apps and programs, which helps them to figure out what’s best for their child.

“Trying to give them as much ammunition and knowledge as they can to keep their kids safe,” Murphy said.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.