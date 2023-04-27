Planned Gibson Electric outage to affect Clinton 2500 customers

CLINTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Gibson Electric Membership Corporation is planning a scheduled outage on Sunday morning that will affect about 2,500 customers in Clinton, Ky.

The Tennessee Valley Authority will have a scheduled outage on Sunday morning, April 30. This will affect customers out of its substation in Clinton, Ky. The outage is scheduled to begin just after midnight on Sunday morning and is expected to last until 5 a.m.

During the outage, the TVA will place a new transformer into service at the Clinton Substation. According to a release from Gibson EMC, this should be the last planned outage related to substation vandalism that occurred in January 2021.

The work performed will enhance long-term service reliability, according to Rita Alexander, VP of Human Resources and Member Services.

“Gibson EMC is attempting to telephone and email our members who will be affected,” said Alexander. “The repairs will benefit our members by enhancing future service reliability and by helping us to avoid a potentially longer, unplanned outage.”

Gibson EMC encourages member who do not receive a text, call, or email but who do experience the outage to call the cooperative and provide contact information so that they can be informed of future planned outages. Members are also encouraged to visit the Gibson EMC Facebook page for more information about the planned outage and other news.

