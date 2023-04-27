Paducah man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile under the age of 16.
Kaleb Terry, 28, was arrested on a charge of third-degree rape and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they were contacted on Tuesday, April 18 about a sexual assault involving a juvenile.
During an interview, detectives say Terry confessed to having a sexual relationship with the juvenile.
