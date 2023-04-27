Heartland Votes

Notre Dame H.S. student, class valedictorian earns perfect score on ACT

After graduation, Evelyn plans to attend the University of Missouri at Columbia to study...
After graduation, Evelyn plans to attend the University of Missouri at Columbia to study Biochemistry on the pre-medicine track.(Notre Dame Regional High School)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2023 class valedictorian at Notre Regional High School recently earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT.

Evelyn Jones is the daughter of Liza and Bryan Jones of Immaculate Conception Parish in Jackson, Mo.

According to a release from Notre Dame High School, she is a 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program Commended Student, and a recipient of the Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award from the college board’s National Recognition Program.

She received the Missouri STEM Signing Day Scholarship, the Perfect Score Scholarship and Missouri Bright Flight.

Evelyn also earned a silver medal on the National Spanish Exam for Spanish 3 and Spanish 4, and a bronze medal for Honors Spanish 2. She earned a silver medal on Le Grand Concours (National French Contest) for French 1.

She was part of the second place trigonometry team at Southeast Missouri State University’s Math Field Day, and she attended the Rotary Youth Leadership Summit.

The school said Evelyn is a member of the National Honor Society, vice president of the National Spanish Honor Society, president of the Science Club, president of Friends of the Library, vice president of Students Against Destructive Decisions and a member of French Club, FCCLA and Peer Helpers.

She also sits on the Here. Literary Magazine Editorial Board.

Evelyn received a Marian Charities Scholarship for Foreign Language, and earned Notre Dame’s Academic Excellence Award four times. She was named Notre Dame’s Spanish Student of the Year for Spanish 2, 3 and 4 classes. For all four years of high school, Evelyn was on the A-Honor Roll.

After graduation, Evelyn plans to attend the University of Missouri at Columbia to study Biochemistry on the pre-medicine track.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of dozens of gunshots on the 1000 block of...
Homes, vehicles hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau; more than 37 shots fired
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet traffic cameras showed vehicles backed up at the 9.6 mile marker.
4 injured in major crash on I-24 westbound at 9mm in McCracken Co.
Tractor Supply has started construction on a new site in Piedmont, Missouri near the Town and...
Tractor Supply coming to Piedmont, Mo.
Should some Heartland historical areas be added to the list of National Parks and Monuments?
Several historic sites in southern Illinois may be added to list of National Parks, Monuments

Latest News

You can tour commercial buildings for sale in downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Thursday, April 27.
Tour commercial properties for sale in downtown Cape Girardeau
Court hearings have been scheduled for the two men arrested in connection with a deadly...
Court hearings scheduled for 2 men arrested in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet traffic cameras showed vehicles backed up at the 9.6 mile marker.
4 injured in major crash on I-24 westbound at 9mm in McCracken Co.
K-9 Sammy is a 2.5-year-old yellow lab and Sikeston's new arson detection dog.
Sikeston’s new arson detection dog to be introduced Monday