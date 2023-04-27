Notre Dame H.S. student, class valedictorian earns perfect score on ACT

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2023 class valedictorian at Notre Regional High School recently earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT.

Evelyn Jones is the daughter of Liza and Bryan Jones of Immaculate Conception Parish in Jackson, Mo.

According to a release from Notre Dame High School, she is a 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program Commended Student, and a recipient of the Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award from the college board’s National Recognition Program.

She received the Missouri STEM Signing Day Scholarship, the Perfect Score Scholarship and Missouri Bright Flight.

Evelyn also earned a silver medal on the National Spanish Exam for Spanish 3 and Spanish 4, and a bronze medal for Honors Spanish 2. She earned a silver medal on Le Grand Concours (National French Contest) for French 1.

She was part of the second place trigonometry team at Southeast Missouri State University’s Math Field Day, and she attended the Rotary Youth Leadership Summit.

The school said Evelyn is a member of the National Honor Society, vice president of the National Spanish Honor Society, president of the Science Club, president of Friends of the Library, vice president of Students Against Destructive Decisions and a member of French Club, FCCLA and Peer Helpers.

She also sits on the Here. Literary Magazine Editorial Board.

Evelyn received a Marian Charities Scholarship for Foreign Language, and earned Notre Dame’s Academic Excellence Award four times. She was named Notre Dame’s Spanish Student of the Year for Spanish 2, 3 and 4 classes. For all four years of high school, Evelyn was on the A-Honor Roll.

After graduation, Evelyn plans to attend the University of Missouri at Columbia to study Biochemistry on the pre-medicine track.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.