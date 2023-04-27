Mississippi River levels in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Taking a look at river levels closer to the Heartland, the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau is nearing 24 feet Thursday evening, April 27.

Forecasters expect the snowmelt to our north to cause the river to rise about another 3 feet by next week.

The head of the city’s Public Works Department told Heartland News he’s not concerned about flooding from the snowmelt, but said the department is keeping an eye on the numbers and the forecast, saying any heavy rain to our north could cause the river to go higher than currently predicted.

