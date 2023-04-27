Ky. family offering fluffy cow photo and cuddle sessions with to help pay for their IVF journey

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - It is National Infertility Awareness Week.

The World Health Organization recently updated its infertility statistics.

Now, one in six people globally is affected by infertility.

One Winchester family knows the struggle firsthand, but they say they are feeling the love and support of their community.

The Vence family farm is like a little petting zoo. They have donkeys, belted galloways and a Scottish highland.

“We have this really cute cow, and she takes cute pictures and kids seem to like her,” said Amber Vence.

Roxie is helping the Vence’s on one of the hardest journeys they’ve ever had to be on. Three egg retrievals, five transfers and two losses; their journey through infertility hasn’t been easy.

“And we still don’t have an earthside baby. So it’s not a guarantee, but it’s a chance, and for us as long as there is a chance we have to keep fighting,” said Amber.

It felt like the weight of the world was on her shoulders. But with one simple post, a part of that weight was lifted.

Amber posted in a Facebook group, sharing her journey with the community.

What she didn’t expect was the outpouring of support that came with it.

“It’s been wonderful, and I think, more so the part I enjoy the most is other people who have gone through this journey have gone through IVF, have gone through infertility, we had a lady who had gone through that and she came herself and did a cuddle session,” said Amber.

Amber says it’s the worst club, with the best members. It feels like your life is put on hold with the full-time job that comes along with IVF, paired with the thousands of dollars it costs. She says it’s ok to ask for help.

“You feel so alone, and so many people are like, ‘Hey I can’t empathize with what you’re going through because I haven’t been through it, but I still want to help. I still want to learn.’ And that’s the biggest thing. People that care enough to say explain to me what this is like,”

But after every storm comes a rainbow.

“Because until you’ve gone through this, you can’t understand it. All of us get that, but people want to help so don’t put yourself on an island, and don’t be afraid to ask for help,” said Amber.

With the latest data, some doctors in the World Health Organization say there’s an urgent need to increase access to affordable and high-quality fertility care.

