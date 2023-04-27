Heartland Votes

Heartland lawmaker encourages first aid training

Saint Francis Healthcare System offers first aid classes to anyone.
Saint Francis Healthcare System offers first aid classes to anyone.(Nicki Clark/KFVS)
By Nicki Clark
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland lawmaker is shining a light on the importance of first aid training using his own scary experience.

Missouri State Representative Jamie Burger (R-Benton) spoke on the House floor on Wednesday to thank a legislative assistant who saved his life earlier this week.

Burger said he took a bite from a candy bar and began to choke. That’s when the legislative assistant jumped into action and gave Burger the Heimlich maneuver.

Burger encouraged everyone in the House to take basic first aid training.

A local first aid specialist, Erin Drake, said that that basic training can save lives.

“It’s very important, recognition is key, recognizing someone needs help and knowing what to do in that situation as well as calling 911 if they need it,” Drake said.

Drake is the Regional Life Support Programs Administrator at Saint Francis Healthcare System. She said first aid classes are available to anyone. The hospital offers them on Saturdays and they can also accommodate businesses who want employees to go through the training.

