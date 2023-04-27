Health screenings offered for Bollinger County tornado survivors

MARBLE HILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Tornado recovery efforts continue in Bollinger County with representatives from Saint Francis Healthcare giving health screenings Thursday, April 27 in Marble Hill.

The screenings are being held at Crosstrails Wellness Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mammograms are also provided for those who needed them.

In addition there will be food, water, hygiene items, cleaning supplies and comfort kits for women.

Stacy Huff, Saint Francis Foundation Executive Director, says “We were just serving people. We were here to provide items of comfort, food, water, and diapers. We cooked lunch for over 100 people and up. There are a number of them that we’re getting services mammograms on mobile wellness today and that, great weather.”

The screenings were also provided on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.