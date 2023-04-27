Heartland Votes

Health screenings offered for Bollinger County tornado survivors

Tornado recovery efforts continue in Bollinger County with representatives from Saint Francis Healthcare giving health screenings.
By Roger Seay
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARBLE HILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Tornado recovery efforts continue in Bollinger County with representatives from Saint Francis Healthcare giving health screenings Thursday, April 27 in Marble Hill. 

The screenings are being held at Crosstrails Wellness Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mammograms are also provided for those who needed them.

In addition there will be food, water, hygiene items, cleaning supplies and comfort kits for women.

Stacy Huff, Saint Francis Foundation Executive Director, says “We were just serving people. We were here to provide items of comfort, food, water, and diapers. We cooked lunch for over 100 people and up. There are a number of them that we’re getting services mammograms on mobile wellness today and that, great weather.”

The screenings were also provided on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of dozens of gunshots on the 1000 block of...
Homes, vehicles hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau; more than 37 shots fired
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet traffic cameras showed vehicles backed up at the 9.6 mile marker.
I-24 westbound reopened at 9mm in McCracken Co. after major crash; 3 injured
Tractor Supply has started construction on a new site in Piedmont, Missouri near the Town and...
Tractor Supply coming to Piedmont, Mo.
The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery

Latest News

Old Town Cape, Inc. will be hosting their annual Downtown Commercial Property Open House.
Tour commercial properties for sale in downtown Cape Girardeau
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Health screenings offered for Bollinger County tornado survivors
Health screenings offered for Bollinger County tornado survivors
SoutheastHEALTH Foundation's Princess Tea will be Saturday, April 29.
Take your little princess to SoutheastHEALTH Foundation’s Princess Tea