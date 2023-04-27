Heartland Votes

Gov. Parson signs physical therapy bill into law

Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 51 into law on Thursday, April 27.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 51 into law on Thursday, April 27.

The bill allows Missourians more direct access to physical therapy services, including:

  • Qualified physical therapists may treat patients without a prescription or referral from a physician
  • Qualified physical therapists may provide certain educational information, fitness or wellness programs, screenings and consultations without a prescription or referral from a physician
  • Physical therapists are required to consult with an approved health care provider after every 10 visits or 30 days, whichever occurs first, before continuing therapy

The signing ceremony was held in the governor’s office at the State Capitol where he was joined by SB51 sponsors Senator Karla Eslinger and Representative Brenda Shields.

“We are all about streamlining processes and making it easier for Missourians to receive the services they need without unnecessary government burdens,” Governor Parson said. “SB 51 will make access to physical therapy care easier for more Missourians, while reducing patient costs and protecting their quality of care. We are proud to sign this good piece of legislation into law and look forward to more being sent to my desk soon.”

