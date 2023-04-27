First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

A cool, wet Thursday (and Thursday evening) on the menu as a potent weather system moves through from west to east. A few light showers during the morning will become heavier and more widespread through the day and into the evening hours. With cool temps and low humidity levels, the threat of severe storms will be very low, although a few thunderstorms with lightning and pea-sized hail may develop late today into early tonight, especially from the Bootheel into NW Tennessee. Rain will taper off overnight…with mostly dry conditions on Friday.

A weak cold front will move through to start the weekend with clouds and a few showers possible Saturday morning…..but the rest of the weekend should be dry with slightly below average temps continuing. Sunday should be mostly sunny but breezy and a bit cool. Next week looks to start with dry and pleasant conditions….maybe some showers back by about Thursday.

