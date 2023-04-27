Heartland Votes

First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Cool, wet Thursday.....a few thunderstorms possible too....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cool, wet Thursday (and Thursday evening) on the menu as a potent weather system moves through from west to east.  A few light showers during the morning will become heavier and more widespread through the day and into the evening hours.    With cool temps and low humidity levels, the threat of severe storms will be very low,  although a few thunderstorms with lightning and pea-sized hail may develop late today into early tonight,  especially from the Bootheel into NW Tennessee.  Rain will taper off overnight…with mostly dry conditions on Friday.

A weak cold front will move through to start the weekend with clouds and a few showers possible Saturday morning…..but the rest of the weekend should be dry with slightly below average temps continuing.  Sunday should be mostly sunny but breezy and a bit cool.  Next week looks to start with dry and pleasant conditions….maybe some showers back by about Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of dozens of gunshots on the 1000 block of...
Homes, vehicles hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau; more than 37 shots fired
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet traffic cameras showed vehicles backed up at the 9.6 mile marker.
I-24 westbound reopened at 9mm in McCracken Co. after major crash; 3 injured
Tractor Supply has started construction on a new site in Piedmont, Missouri near the Town and...
Tractor Supply coming to Piedmont, Mo.
The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 4/26
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 4/26
First Alert weather at 9 p.m. 4/26
First Alert weather at 9 p.m. 4/26
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 4/26/23
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 4/26/23