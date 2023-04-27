Heartland Votes

First Alert: Heavy, widespread showers with thunderstorms possible

Raindrops in puddles on a street.
(KKCO / KJCT)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A potent weather system moving west to east will bring rain and cooler temperatures today.

Showers will become heavier and more widespread through the day and into the evening hours.

The threat for severe storms is very low, but a few thunderstorms with lighting and pea-sized hail could develop late today into early tonight, especially from the Bootheel into Tennessee.

Afternoon highs will be chilly in the low 60s to upper 50s.

Rain will taper off overnight, with mostly dry conditions on Friday.

A weak cold front will move through to start the weekend with clouds and a few showers possible Saturday morning.

The rest of the weekend should be dry with slightly below average temps continuing.

Afternoon highs look to be in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday should be mostly sunny, but breezy and a bit cool. 

Next week will start off dry and pleasant with more sunshine, but showers look possible by next Thursday.

