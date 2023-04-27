Charleston, Mo. man sentenced to 12 years for meth distribution

Heartland Votes

By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, Darwin L. Craig, 34, appeared for his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, April 26 at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.

According to court documents, Craig made arrangements to sell about 5 ounces of meth to someone in Charleston in May 2022. Craig met the person and provided the meth in exchange for $1,200 cash.

Craig didn’t know at the time, however, that the person was an undercover agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

At his guilty plea hearing earlier in 2023, Craig admitted that he knowingly distributed the meth.

After serving his 12-year sentence, he will be placed on supervised release for three years.

This case was investigated by the DEA and the SEMO Drug Task Force. Assistant United States Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.

