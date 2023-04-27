Heartland Votes

5 school staffers charged after boy told to eat own vomit

Prosecutors charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg,...
Prosecutors charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg, Indiana, with neglect. They and three other staffers have been charged with failure to report the incident.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) - Five staff members at a suburban Indianapolis school have been charged with neglect or failure to report neglect after a 7-year-old special education student was told to eat his own vomit.

The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg with neglect and they as well as a second teacher, a second aide and a behavioral technician have been charged with failure to report the incident.

The teacher charged with neglect told the student during lunch that if he vomited, he would need to eat whatever he threw up, Brownsburg police said. The child vomited on a tray provided by the second teacher, and the aide charged with neglect then gave the child a spoon, police said.

The boy ate some of the vomit, then used paper towels to clean up what remained, police said. The alleged incident occurred in February.

The Brownsburg Community School Corp. said it learned of the incident on April 12 and removed the five staffers from contact with students and placed them on administrative leave.

Superintendent Jim Snapp said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by the actions of these staff members and will work in conjunction with our local law enforcement as they move forward with possible criminal charges.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Anthony M. Grass, 43, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, driving under the...
Paducah man accused of driving off road, hitting another man trimming grass
Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of dozens of gunshots on the 1000 block of...
Homes, vehicles hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau; more than 37 shots fired
The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Highway 51, near Perry County Road 21, just south...
Driver killed in head-on crash in Perry County, Mo. identified

Latest News

Should some Heartland historical areas be added to the list of National Parks and Monuments?
Several historic sites in southern Illinois may be added to list of National Parks, Monuments
Randolph County push for new National Parks and Monuments.
Randolph County push for new National Parks and Monuments
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Federalist Society Executive Branch Review...
Appeals court rejects Trump effort to block Pence testimony
The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news...
US sues Tennessee over ban on care for transgender youth